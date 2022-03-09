Heroic Cubans in Intercontinental Water Polo Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) After a delayed arrival at the Intercontinental Cup, the Cuban waterpolo players made their debut with with only five players against the United States, the world’s most powerful women's water polo team.



In a challenge where Cuban goalie Arisney Ramos Betancourt was MVP, Cuba scored two goals against 20 of the Americans, in the second day of the competition, held in Lima, Peru.



The Cuban team fought without substitutes and with two less players than its rival—in what is possibly the most physically intense team sport—as they wait for the team members who play in foreign leagues, including the experienced Lisbeth Santana, hired in Spain.



“These five arrived last night and couldn’t rest enough, which was noticeable in the game,” coach Jorge del Valle said. “The U.S. players are young but in very good physical and technical shape.”



In the coming days and until Sunday, Cuba be opposite Australia, Canada, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina, in that order.