Cuba swept the board in Caribbean Table Tennis Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) Cuba completed today its domination over the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships with gold medals in the men's and women's doubles and singles events.



Olympian Daniela Fonseca and rising star Maria Perez defeated the tough Puerto Ricans Dianely Rios and Fabiola Diaz 3-1 in the gold medal match, whereas another Olympian, Jorge Moises Campos, paired up with Liván Martinez, undefeated in the Czech league, to win by 3-2 a difficult game against Oscar Birriel and Richard Pietri, also from Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, the Cuban Idalys Lovet was better than her teammate Fonseca (3-2) and Campos thrashed Puerto Rico's Daniel Gonzalez 4-0.



Thus Cuba won all the gold medals in a tournament that also gathered players from the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Jamaica, Haiti, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.



The 62nd edition of the Caribbean Championships granted quotas to the first four places in each modality for the Pan American Championship next October in Santiago de Chile and marked the beginning of the qualifiers for the 2023 World Championship.