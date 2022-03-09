Cubans advance to the Caribbean table tennis finals





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) The main Cuban women tennis players won today the semifinals of the individual tournament of the Caribbean Championship, so the Caribbean island has already secured another gold medal, in its absolute dominance so far in the region's championship.



Idalys Lovet, almost losing the first sets to the Dominican Eva Brito by scores of 11-9, 11-5 and 11-7, overcame, encouraged by the crowd, and won the remaining sets by 11-6, 11-6, 11-4 and 11-7, for the overall victory by 4-3.



Then, Olympian Daniela Fonseca overcame 4-2 the difficult Puerto Rican Dianely Rios, who demanded the maximum technical performance from the 19-year-old player.



For Cuba, today in the men's singles semifinals, Adrian Perez will face Puerto Rican Daniel Gonzalez and Olympian Jorge Moises Campos will face Puerto Rican Angel Naranjo, so the possibility of the host country winning all the golds remains.



This afternoon, in the doubles finals, Fonseca and rising star Karla Perez will compete against Puerto Ricans Rios and Fabiola Diaz, then Campos and Livan Martinez will play against also from Puerto Rico Oscar Birriel and Richard Pietri.



Cuba already holds the gold medals in the women's and men's teams, in addition to the mixed doubles title, in a Pan American and world qualifying event that concludes today, after six days of competition.