Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his club for tenth victory today at Eurocup Basketball Tournament





Havana, Mar 8 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his club Valencia Basket, from Spain, will try today to get their tenth victory at the Eurocup basketball tournament, which in terms of quality is only behind the Euroleague in the Old Continent.



Tied at the top of Group B with another Spanish team, Gran Canaria, both with nine wins and four losses, the Valencians will try to maintain that leading position in a duel against the French team JL Bourg Basket (5-8), which is lagging behind in eighth place.



In its previous presentation on February 9, the Valencian team came out on top with a score of 83-77 against the Italian Virtus Bologna, in a match where with four titles it is the club with the largest number of trophies.



For the Valencia Basket team, Cuban Rivero contributed seven points and eight rebounds, while the most outstanding offensive player was Klemen Prepelic with 19 points, seconded by Jaime Pradilla (10); while for Virtus Bologna, Kyle Weems (17) and Isaías Cordinier (11) stood out,

according to the official site of the tournament.