Cuban Long Jumper Lester Lescay Finished Third at Belgrade





Havana, March 7 (ACN) After scoring his best jump of 8.01 meters, Cuban long jumper Lester Lescay finished third at the Belgrade’s Athletics Championship.



Lescay found its place after Tokyo 2020 Champ Greek Miltiadis Tentoglu (8.25), and Swedish Thobias Montler.



In related news, Cuban table tennis duets advanced to the finals both in the female and male categories at the Caribbean Tournament of that sports, underway in Havana.



In the fight for the Gold, Cuba will face the Puerto Rican teams.



The current Caribbean Table Tennis Championship gives tickets for the October Pan-Am games to take place in Santiago de Chile on the road to the 2023 World Championship.