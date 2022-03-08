Cuban women’s team arrives in Peru for the Intercontinental Water Polo Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) The spirited Cuban women's water polo team arrived in Lima, Peru, for the start on March 8 of the Intercontinental Water Polo Cup, the first time the World League is held in South America.



Tomorrow the Cubans will face the United States—held to be the strongest nation in this sport—and Australia on Wednesday, followed by the games against Canada (Thursday at 12:30 p.m.), Colombia (Friday at 9:30 a.m.), Brazil (Saturday at 12:30 p.m.), and Argentina (Sunday at 11 a.m.).



Team Cuba, which stars very experienced figures, such as the experienced Lisbeth Santana (who plays in Spain) and the explosive Aliannis Ramirez (a reference in the Olympia Kocise, the best team in Slovakia), seems to be well balanced in terms of quality players recognized for their

competitiveness and excellent collective game and as a leader in Central America and the Caribbean.



The Cub will give two slots for the 2022 World Championship. Cuba attended this event in July 2019 in South Korea, where they only won a 30-0 victory against the home team.