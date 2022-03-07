Cubans Arlenis Sierra and Leandro Marcos win Cycling Cup in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) Arlenis Sierra and Leandro Marcos, both members of the national team, led their respective categories from start to finish during the four stages of the March 8 Cycling Cup, held in Havana in honor of International Women's Day.



Sierra, the best Cuban cyclist in the last decade, accumulated 32 points in the competition, ahead of Aylena Quevedo (27), Heidy Praderas and Claudia Baro (18), Yudelmis Dominguez (9) and Jennifer Torres (7), all from the Cuba team, according to the institutional sports publication Jit.



Marcos won with 54 points, followed by Yordano Balado (under-23 years) and Kevin Vega, with 38 and 34 points, respectively, in a podium also shared by members of the national team.



The young Jose Dominguez also excelled, with 31 points, followed by Arnold Alcolea (who totaled 27), leader of the veterans master B category.



Jorge Rojas, former member of the Cuba team, was the leader of the master A group, in another commendable performance of the senior who in January shone as organizer and competitor of the Escambray Mountain Bike Challenger.