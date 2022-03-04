Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his club back to Spanish basketball league





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his club Valencia Basket will return to action tomorrow in the ACB basketball league in Spain, where they will be facing the powerful Barcelona team, reigning champion of the tournament.



The Valencians are currently in fourth place in the standings with 12 wins and seven losses, while Barca (15-3) is second behind leader Real Madrid (17-4), and Baxi Manresa (14-7) closes the leading trio.



Therefore, it is expected to be a hard-fought game between two teams that aspire to the title of this strong competition.



In the first round, on November 14 last year, Jasiel's team defeated Barcelona 87-79 at the Palau Blaugrana, with the Cuban player scoring 18 points and taking seven rebounds.



More recently, in their last game on February 13, Valencia Basket lost by a wide score of 82-99 to Rio Breogan, which represents Lugo.