Pan American table tennis championship holds team semifinals today





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) The Cuban and Puerto Rican men's and women's teams, the only undefeated ones at the Caribbean Table Tennis Championship, a Pan American and World Championship qualifier being held in Havana, stand out as favorites for today's semifinals.

The remaining match of the women's group stage will be between Barbadians and Dominicans.



Then the men's teams of Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago, Puerto Rico and Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti and Guyana and Barbados will face each other to close the group stage of the team tournament.



Cuba's teams are almost certain to reach the semifinals, as the women finished undefeated and the men should remain undefeated today against the Haitian rivals.



Apart from the host teams, the Puerto Ricans and Dominicans, the area's powerhouses, are the favorites for the podiums.



The tournament, which will also feature singles and men's and women's doubles competitions and mixed doubles (one player of each gender) until March 8, serves as a qualifying platform for next October's Pan American Championship and the 2022 World Championship.