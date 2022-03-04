Cuba wins fourth position at the Panamerican Online Poomsae Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) Cuban taekwondo player Dario Navarro Riquelme finished fourth in the under-30 category at the Pan American Online Poomsae (imaginary combat) Championship.



Navarro, 19 years old, scored 6,915 points, in a competition streamed live on the Youtube channel of the Pan American Taekwondo Union (PATU).



Ahead of the Cuban were Nicaragua's Elian Ortega (7,100), USA's Ryan Real (7,000) and Costa Rica's Juan Carlos Calderon (6,970), in that order.



According to the PATU website, 93 taekwondocas are competing, from cadets to those over 30 years of age, who in addition to the titles are seeking points for the world ranking in a G-2 category tournament.



The Pan American Championship will be followed by the regional Open, which will have 188 participants, for a total of more than 250 between the two events.