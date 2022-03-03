As of today, Cuban taekwondo practitioner in Pan American Online Poomsae Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) The Cuban Dario Navarro Riquelme will participate in the Pan American Online Poomsae Championships, to be held today and tomorrow with 93 competitors seeking both a medal and points for the world ranking in a G-2 category tournament.



The event, opener of the regional competition programs, will be broadcasted on PATU (Pan American Taekwondo Union)’s YouTube channels and the specialized website MASTKD.com.



Together with the Open tournament that will follow on the 5th and 6th, the competitions will be attended by more than 250 athletes from about 20 countries.



Dario Navarro stands out as Cuba's best figure in poomsae (imaginary combat), a modality that has made its way in the sports world and has already been announced for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



Navarro has achieved outstanding results in online tournaments since 2020, including two medals.