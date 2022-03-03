Havana hosts Caribbean Table Tennis Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) The best competitors of the Caribbean, including international and Olympic medal winners, experienced players and new talents, are in this city to participate in the 62nd Caribbean Table Tennis Championship, a qualifying tournament for the 2022 Pan American Championship and the 2023 World Championship.



Players from Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago will have 12 high-level tables for competition and eight for practice.



Jorge Campos and Daniela Fonseca—both Olympians—and the experienced Idalys Lovet, from Cuba, as well as the Dominicans Samuel Galvez, Isaac Vila, Eva Brito, Yasiris Ortiz and Esmerlyn Castro, and the Puerto Ricans Daniel Gonzalez, Richard Pietri and Daniely Rios are among

the main figures. So is Guyana's Olympic standard-bearer in Tokyo 2020, Chelsea Edghill, together with her compatriots Trenace Lowe and Shemar Britton, the Barbadians Kenady King and Tyrese Knight, and the Trinidadian Rhean Chung.



The event, based on team, doubles and singles tournaments for women and men and mixed doubles, will be qualify individual athletes for the Pan American Championship next October in Santiago de Chile and the World Championship in 2023.