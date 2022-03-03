Cuban athletes win gold and silver medals in Spain





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Cuban triple jumpers Lazaro Martinez and Liadagmis Povea finished first and second, respectively, in the World Indoor Tour Madrid athletic meeting in Spain.



Martinez, three-time junior world champion, won the gold with 17.12 m in this, his second competition in the current winter season. He had previously won in Lievin, France, with 17.21 m, a mark that gave him a ticket to the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, from March 18 to 20.



Behind the Cuban athlete came Germany's Max Hess (16.85 m) and France's Jean-Marc Pontvianne (16.67 m), according to the event's official website.



Meanwhile, Povea came in second with 14.08 m, only overmatched by the extra class Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas—current outdoor world record holder (15.67 m) and Olympic champion at Tokyo 2020—who nailed her spikes at 15.41 m.