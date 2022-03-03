Havana Hosts 62 Caribbean Table Tennis Championship





Havana, March 2 (ACN) The 62nd Caribbean Table Tennis Championship is taking place in Havana March 3-8 contested by internationally renowned players, medalists and winners with Olympic records, particularly from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Cuba.

The Cuban men’s team will be headed by Olympic players Jorge Campos and Daniela Fonseca, along new talents.



Along with the Cubans, table tennis players from the Dominican Republic, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago will be leading the meet which will count on 12 high-level tables and 8 tables for practicing.



Among the renowned players of the region are Samuel Galves and Isaac Vila, from the Dominican Republic; Daniel Gonzalez and Richard Pietri from Puerto Rico; Guyana’s Olympic winner Chelsea Edghill; Barbados’ Kenady King and Tyrese Knight, among other Caribbean stars.



This championship will offer classification for the Pan-American Tournament to take place in October in Santiago de Chile, and also for the World Championship in 2023.