Countdown Just Kicked off for World Indoor Athletics Championship



Havana, March 1 (ACN) The countdown for the World Indoor Athletics Championship will take place in Serbia March 18-20.

Cuba has thus far classified long jumper Maikel Masso, who got the bronze at Tokyo Olympics along triple jumpers Liadagmis Povea, Leyanis Perez and Lazaro Martinez, as well as 400 meter runner Roxana Gomez

National Athletics Commissioner Yipsi Moreno recently told the Cuban News Agency that the number of athletes to the event could increase if some other meet the marks requested by World Athletics.

The last Cuban to get a ticket to the indoor world meet was Martinez after jumping 17.21 meters last February 17 at France’s Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais athletics meet, an event under the gold category with the World Athletics Indoor Tour.

