Cubans Favor Development of Baseball Five





Santiago de Cuba, March 1 (ACN) The sports modality known as Baseball Five or B5, implemented by the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC), keeps advancing in Santiago de Cuba as players look forwards to the eliminatory games that will give tickets to the local Sub-15 Eastern competition, April 27-30.



Emilio Oberto Dinza, a teacher from the Physical Culture Faculty at the Universidad de Oriente, in this easter city, stressed the ongoing development of B5 at the higher education center with the support of the National Baseball Commission.



Dinza is launching exhibition games with junior high students in order to familiarize the youths with the sports. His goal is to spread the practice of Baseball Five in local communities, which is also backed by Eros Bernal, president of B5.



The sports discipline favors inclusion and genre equality because it allows mixed games, said Dinza.



Baseball5 is a new five-on-five, five-inning street version of the game of Baseball/Softball that can be played anywhere. This faster urban discipline will help drive baseball and softball to new places not possible before, said WBSC President - Riccardo Fraccari, according to Wikipedia.