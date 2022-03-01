Outstanding Cuban Weight Lifter David Moya Passed Away





Havana, Feb 28 (ACN) Outstanding Cuban weight lifter David Moya Rojas, renowned on the island and around the world, passed away Monday, Jit sports publication reported.



The President of the Cuban Weight Lifting Federation Jorge Luis Barcelan said the passing of Moya is a great loss for his colleagues and the sports discipline.



Authorities with the Cuban Sports Institute and the Cuban Olympic Committee expressed their condolences following the passing of the outstanding athlete.



Moya was born in central Las Villas province in 1934. He was trainer and commissioner in his territory and later at national level. The weight lifter also became president of the Centro-Caribbean and Pan-Am Confederations and first vice-president of the International Weight Lifting Federation.