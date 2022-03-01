Cubans Viciedo and Ariel with performances at NPB





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) Cubans Dayan Viciedo and Ariel Martinez had dissimilar performances this weekend with their club Chunichi Dragons, in the postseason phase of the Central Zone of Japanese professional baseball.



Viciedo, one of the Cubans playing in the Japanese league without the sponsorship of the Cuban national baseball commission, started as the fourth bat both on Saturday and Sunday and had an excellent performance, hitting 4-2, with two singles and a run batted in in those two games.



The Cuban starter, who already has six seasons of experience at the NPB , is beginning a new three-year contract with manager Kazuyoshi Tatsunami's Dragons, and his performance in those campaigns has been one of the most consistently good of all the Latinos who are active in Japan.

Meanwhile, Cuban catcher Ariel Martinez, although he was not in the starting lineup, played for Chunichi both on Saturday and Sunday and went 4-0, with two strikeouts and an equal number of tickets.



With the Dragons, in addition to Viciedo and Ariel, Cuban pitchers Raidel Martinez and Yariel Rodriguez are also on the roster, while the development team's list includes Frank Abel Alvarez and Guillermo Garcia, who is scheduled to play left field.