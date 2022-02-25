Vuelta a Cuba cycling tour to change the leader again





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 25 (ACN) After winning the first stage on Wednesday and falling far behind in the second stage on Thursday, cyclist Luis Ramirez won Friday the third stage of the Tour of Cuba in the eastern region, which will have a new leader, according to the institutional press that accompanies the caravan.



Today Ramirez, who competes for Granma(eastern region) and triumphantly arrived in the city of Bayamo, started in sixth place overall, 9:44 minutes behind Yan Luis Arrieta, the favorite who won the previous stage, from Guantanamo to Santiago de Cuba.



Luis Ramirez was the first overall leader, winning the opening day, from Baracoa to the city of Guantanamo, a route in which Arrieta suffered a fall in the last curve.



Friday, already in the Santiago municipality of Palma Soriano, 19 escaped, and in the second finishing line Ramirez, Leandro Marcos and Andy Diaz, all from the Cuba team, crossed in front, in a strategy similar to that of the previous day.



Tomorrow the route will be Bayamo-Circuito Holguin, 125.8 kilometers (km), and the eastern zone will conclude with the route Holguin-Circuito Las Tunas (99.7 km), in a new format of the Cuban road cycling classic, which has the main stage on April and the western one on May.