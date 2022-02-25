Cuba confirms its roster for the Caribbean Table Tennis Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 25 (ACN) Olympians Jorge Moises Campos and Daniela Fonseca and experienced players Livan Martinez and Idalys Lovet lead the Cuban representation that will compete at the Caribbean Table Tennis Championship, March 3-8 in Havana.



Completing the men's team are Eday Gomez and Adrian Perez, team bronze medal winners a week ago in the Mexican League, who will add youth to a team led by Daniel Guzman and aiming for the gold medal, said the president of the Cuban Table Tennis Federation, Barbaro Oliva, to the institutional sports publication Jit.



The women's team is completed by Lizdainet Rodriguez and Karla Perez, also with the proposed goal of dominating the team event.



The competition will award individual, team and double prizes in both genders, as well as mixed doubles, and will feature teams from seven nations.



In addition, there will be team qualifiers for the Pan American Championship in Santiago de Chile in October, and individual qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup.