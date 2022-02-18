Cuban Almeida with good performance at Ibero-American Chess Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) Cuban Omar Almeida will face today the eighth round of the Iberoamerican Chess Championship in the ninth position, but only half a point behind the leaders: Spanish Jaime Santos, Argentinean Sandro Mareco and Paraguayan Guillermo Vazquez.



Almeida won last night's victory against local Sion Radamantys Galaviz and reached 5.5 points, in a competition hosted by the Los Pinos Cultural Complex, in the Mexican capital, and in which he will now face the opponent of Lance Henderson, from Andorra.



The member of the Cuban elite pre-selection accumulates four wins and three draws, and although by tiebreaker he is ninth in the standings, a a winning finish may secure him a place in the top five.



Others who have 5.5 stripes and are following the leaders - just like Almeida and his opponent Henderson - are Peruvians Jorge Cori and Emilio Córdova, Uruguayan Andres Rodriguez and Cuban Juan Carlos Obregon, representing Mexico.