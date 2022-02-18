Cuba cancels Granma-Cerro Pelado 2022 international wrestling tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) The Granma-Cerro Pelado 2022 International Wrestling Tournament has been cancelled, according to Cuban wrestling authorities.



The National Wrestling Federation and Commission inform that it has been decided to cancel the International Wrestling Tournament Granma-Cerro Pelado 2022, due to the low level of registrations reached the deadline for that process.



All possible efforts were made to ensure the presence of traditional teams from America and Europe in the fight, but the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the preparation and mobility of the wrestlers.



Under these circumstances, our main gladiators will continue their preparation for the national and Pan American championships of the season, with focus on the world competition to be held in Belgrade, next September.