Cuban Rivero and his club play today in quarterfinals of Copa del Rey basketball tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his club Valencia Basket will face UCAM Murcia today, in one of the matches of the quarterfinal phase of the Copa del Rey basketball tournament in Spain.



Barcelona, the 2021 champion, will also play Friday against Baxi Manresa, in order to guarantee a ticket to the semifinals.



On Thursday, at the start of this decisive round, Lenovo Tenerife defeated Joventut Badalona 64-62, while Real Madrid beat Rio Breogan 73-67.



Real Madrid is the biggest winner of trophies in this competition with 28, closely followed by Barca (26), while Joventut is in third place with eight trophies.



Then comes Baskonia (6), Club Estudiantes (3) and Club Baloncesto Zaragoza, Picadero Jockey Club, Laietà Basket Club and Rayo Club, all with two trophies.



The list is completed by six teams with a Copa del Rey title in their trophy cabinets: Unicaja, Valencia Basket, Básquet Manresa, RCD Español, CB L'Hospitalet and CB Atlético de Gracia, according to Spanish sports daily MARCA.



Rivero and his team will try to win a second title for their club in a competition that is now in its 86th edition.