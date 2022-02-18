Golden debut of Cuban triple jumper Martinez at athletic meeting in Lievin, France





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) With a mark of 17.21 meters (m), Cuban triple jumper Lazaro Martinez had a golden debut at the current winter tour, winning in a clear way at the Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais athletic meeting in Lievin, France, a tournament with gold category of the World Athletics Indoor Tour.



Martinez, a three-time world champion in the triple jump in the junior categories, not only won the title in that competition, but also topped the world ranking in his event this season.



For the Cuban athlete, eighth place finisher at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games, it was undoubtedly a great debut in indoor venues this year, which will serve as motivation for future international commitments.



Among those challenges is the indoor event in Belgrade, Serbia, March 18-20, a lid for which he secured his ticket with the record achieved on Thursday on French territory.