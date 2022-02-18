As of today, 12 Cuban judokas in Tel Aviv Grand Slam





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) Led by world runner-up Ivan Silva and multiple Pan American medalists Arnaes Odelin and Maylin del Toro, 12 Cubans will compete in the Judo Grand Slam in Tel Aviv, Israel, attended by 306 athletes from 34 countries.



Odelín (57 kg), Aleanny Carbonell (48), Melissa Hurtado (52), Julio César Delgado (60) and Orlando Polanco (66) will be on the mats today. The most experienced ones in this first group is Odelín, Pan American champion in 2021, and Hurtado, world junior bronze medalist in the 2017 team tournament and fifth place in the Pan American Games in 2016, 2017 and 2018.



Maylín Del Toro (63), Idelannis Gómez (70), Héctor San Román (73) and Yasel Baeza (81) will compete tomorrow, whereas Thalía Nariño (+78), Iván Silva (90) and Andy Granda (+100) will do it on Saturday.



On February 5 and 6, in the season opener at the Paris Grand Slam, the Cubans were eliminated in their first bouts, except Silva, who won two fights, and Delgado and Baeza, who traveled to Paris on the 9th.



Cuba, which will also participate in the Grand Slams of Tbilisi, Georgia (March 25-27) and Antalya, Turkey (April 1-3), will not compete in two of 14 weight divisions in Tel Aviv.