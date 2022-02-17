Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva competes today in Lievin, France





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva, second in the 2012 London Olympics, will compete today in the Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais athletic meeting in Lievin, France, a gold category tournament of the World Athletics Indoor Tour.



For Silva, world indoor champion in Sopot, Poland, in 2014, and outdoor in Beijing, China, in 2015, this is the fourth indoor competition of the year. She will be joined by triple jumper Lázaro Martínez, who will be making his debut in the current winter tour.



In the meeting of l'Eure (Val de Reuil), France, Silva finished third after jumping over 4.65 m—her best mark in the current season. Tina Sutej (Slovenia) won the gold medal with 4.70 m, with Iryna Zhuk (Belarus) as the runner-up. She was also the bronze medalist at the Indoor Gala of the Czech Republic with 4.51 m, one centimeter below her result on January 29 in France, at the Nevers stop of the Perche Elite Tour pole vault, where she finished second.



Her challenge now in Lievin will be to be on the podium and hopefully improve her personal best of this season.