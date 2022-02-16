Twelve Cuban judokas to compete in Tel Aviv Grand Slam





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) After their poor performance at the Grand Slam of Paris, Cuban judokas will compete this week in 12 of the 14 divisions of the circuit stop in Tel Aviv, Israel, attended by 306 athletes from 34 countries.



Cuba will only be absent in the categories of 78 kg (women) and 100 kg (men).



Aleanny Carbonell (48), Melissa Hurtado (52), Arnaes Odelín (57), Maylín del Toro (63), Idelannis Gómez (70), Thalía Nariño (+78), Julio César Delgado (60), Orlando Polanco (66), Héctor San Román (73), Yasel Baeza (81), Iván Silva (90) and Andy Granda (+100) will be representing the Island.



Except for Delgado and Baeza, who joined the delegation to Paris on February 9, the others finished the French Grand Slam without remarkable results, with Silva as the only one who won his first two fights before losing in the quarterfinals.



Cuba will also participate in the Grand Slams of Tbilisi, Georgia (March 25-27) and Antalya, Turkey (April 1-3).