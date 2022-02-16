Cuban Women’s Soccer Team Prepares for World Championship





Santiago de Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) The Cuban women’s soccer team is currently training in this eastern province to contest the eliminatory meet against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines next Wednesday towards the Australia-Lithuania World Championship.



Cuba is part of Group E at the eliminatory meet along Haiti, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and the Virgin Islands. The event will push the classified team to the finals at the eliminatory of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football.



Team technical director Edelsis Griego told ACN that the Cubans have been training since September with ebbs and flows due to the COVID-19 spread on the island which infected some of the players, while others suffered lesions due strong training after two years without any practice in the soccer field.



Griego added that they are optimistic towards the upcoming meets despite the lack of international preparatory games. He considered that his team has conditions to contest the first place against its strongest rival which is Haiti.



Cuba Soccer Association vice-president Ciro Escalona announced that upcoming games for the Cuban team will take place February 20 against the Virgin Islands, in Honduras, and on April 8 and 12 against the Honduran and the Haitian teams respectively.