Cuban high jumper Zayas to compete today at Slovakia athletics meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) Cuban high jumper Luis Enrique Zayas will be in action today at the athletics meeting in Banska Bistryka, Slovakia, in the silver category of the World Athletics Indoor Tour.



Zayas, champion of the Pan American Games in Lima 2019, has so far placed third in his two previous starts, so he will try to improve that position.



Last February 5, the Cuban athlete achieved his best mark of the current indoor season with 2.30 meters (m), in the Hustopeche lid, in the Czech Republic, improving by 10 centimeters what he did in his first presentation of the winter tour in Udine, Italy.



In Czech territory, with the mark achieved, he was quite close to the minimum required (2.34 m) to qualify for the World Indoor Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, on 18-20 March.