Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva today at L’Eure meeting in France





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 14 (ACN) Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva, second place in the 2012 Olympic Games, will compete today in the athletics meeting in L’Eure (Val de Reuil), in France, her third indoor event of the year.



Silva, world indoor champion in Sopot, Poland, in 2014, and outdoors in Beijing, China, in 2015, finished third on February 3 at the Czech Republic's Czech Indoor Gala with 4.51 m—one centimeter below what she had achieved a few days earlier in France during the Nevers stop of the Perche pole vault elite tour, where she achieved second place—behind Iryna Zhuk (Belarus, 4.71 m) and Tina Sutej (Slovenia, 4.61 m).



After L’Eure, Silva will compete in the Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais meeting (Lievin) on the 17th, followed by an event in Birmingham, Great Britain, on the 19th.