FIDE President recognizes Cuba's vision for chess development





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) The Russian Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), met on Wednesday with Osvaldo Vento Montiller, president of INDER—Cuba’s top sports authority—and Roberto León Richards, president of the Cuban Olympic Committee, to exchange views and strengthen work relationships.



Both parties remarked their wishes of future cooperation to develop the practice of chess in Cuba and to encourage the participation of women, technological development, and the approach to the game from the viewpoint of top performance.



"The most important thing is that this is a very good moment for chess. You have the political support to develop it, there are new technologies that help children to learn the game faster and we are willing to help you to this end,” said Dvorkovich, who was accompanied by FIDE vice-president Dana Reizneice-Ozola and executive director Viktor Bologan.



Vento Montiller confirmed to the visitors that Cubans love chess and recalled milestone events such as the celebration in the Island of the World Olympiad in 1966 and the giant simultaneous games organized in public squares under the ever-present guidance of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz.



Dvorkovich mentioned the possibility of helping Cuba organize the 55th edition of the international tournament Capablanca in Memoriam in April, especially with the presence of well-known figures to ensure the event’s success.



“Cuban chess ranks among the first in the region, so we are sure that you can think of many projects, organize more tournaments and increase your participation in international competitions,” Dvorkovich added.



After his short visit to Cuba, the FIDE delegation will travel to Mexico to participate in the Ibero-American Championship to be held in that nation as of next Saturday.