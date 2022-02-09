Cyclist Arlenis Sierra soon to join Movistar Club for World Tour





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) Spanish club Movistar’s women's team, one of the world’s best three, announced that it will be soon joined by Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra, one of the most outstanding worldwide, who is currently training in Havana.



Movistar, the oldest club on the world road cycling circuit, formed its women's team in 2018, mostly with European cyclists, including the world's best road racer, Dutch Olympic and world champion Annemiek van Vleuten, leader of the hotly contested universal rankings in recent years.



Movistar shared photos of Sierra with the emblematic blue uniform of the team in a race in Havana along with local male riders, a practice that she had also carried out in 2019 in the National Classic, given her ability to emulate with the men.



Sierra, 29, will be the second cyclist with the longest track record among the Movistar women, which in its men's section also has a constellation of stars, such as the legendary Spaniard Alejandro Valverde.



Leader of A.R Monex Women's (formerly Astana Women's), Sierra won eight medals in the 2021 season, including a historic fifth place in the World Championship road race.



Movistar recently praised her skills and experience and held to count on her for the 2022 season’s races for both genders in Valencia and another two for the women in Belgium at the end of February.