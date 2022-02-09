Three Cubans compete today in athletics meeting in Mondeville, France





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) Cuban triple jumpers Leyanis Perez and Liadagmis Povea, as well as four-time 400-m world champion Roxana Gomez, will compete today in the World Athletics Indoor Tour – Bronze held in Mondeville, France.



It will be Gómez’s first 400-m race in indoor tracks after a 2021 from which she will always remember her great performance in the Tokyo Olympic Games, where she qualified to the final with a personal best of 49.71 seconds. Also last year, she was one of the members of the Cuban women's quartet that won the gold medal in the 4x400 race in the World Relay Championships in Poland.



France will also see Perez and Povea in their second presentation of the season. Perez won the elite meeting of Miramas on February 4 with 14.47 m, a great debut in her current winter tour. She also finished first in the I Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia, 30 cm ahead of the Portuguese Patricia Mamona (14.17 m), Olympic runner-up in Japan. The third place went to the Spanish Ana Peleteiro (14.15 m). The other Cuban athlete, Povea (13.79 m), finished sixth.