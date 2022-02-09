International Chess Federation President on Working Visit to Cuba





Havana, Feb 8 (ACN) Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the International Chess Federation arrived in Cuba on a working visit that will get him in contact with local chess programs and prospects.



Dvorkovich, A Russian national, has led the international federation since 2018 and comes to Cuba for the first time accompanied by members of his working team, including federation vice-president Latvian Dana Reizniece-Ozola and Moldavian Viktor Bologan, who is the federation’s executive director.

The visitors were welcomed at Havana’s Jose Marti International airport by the director for international relations with the Cuban Sports Institute Gisleidis Sosa, and by the president of the Cuban Chess Federation Carlos Rivero.



“We are happy to be here; we have many ideas to launch joint projects so we came to learn from Cuba about your playing chess and achieving the good results you have got,” said Dvorkovich, who after Cuba will visit Mexico to participate in activities relevant to the Ibero-American Chess Championship.



The directives announced that they would like to address what is known as social chess, as well as the training of senior citizens and small children. So they will visit a Senior Citizen’s club, a chess room managed by professors with the Center of Chess Studies; and they will also meet withthe president of the Cuban Sports Institute Osvaldo Vento, and with the Olympic Committee president Roberto Leon.