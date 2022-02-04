Cuba's best junior athletes in 2021 to be announced today





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 4 (ACN) Cuban sports authorities will publish today the best junior athletes of 2021 during a press conference on the occasion of 61st anniversary of the institution that governs the Cuban Olympic movement.



Traditionally, a nationwide program of sports activities, galas and tributes marks the birth date (February 23) of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER). In January, the sport press and INDER specialists voted to choose the most outstanding junior athletes of 2021, who mostly had outstanding results in canoeing, track and field, boxing, diving, judo and wrestling.



The nominations for best event of the year went to the world champion Juan Carley Vázquez (shot put) and the canoeists Yarisleidis Cirilo and Katherin Nuevo for being the first Cuban women to win medals in this sport during an absolute category world championship).