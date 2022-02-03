Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva competes today at meeting in Czech Republic





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva, London 2012 Olympic runner-up, will compete today at the Czech Indoor Gala in the Czech Republic, making her debut in the current winter season.



World indoor champion in Sopot, Poland, in 2014, and outdoor champion in Beijing, China, in 2015, the outstanding Cuban athlete will then move to France to participate in the Meeting de l'Eure (Val de Reuil) and the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais (Lievin), on the 14th and 17th, respectively.



Finally, the island's pole vaulter will attend the Birmingham, Great Britain, on the 19th, to conclude her winter tour.