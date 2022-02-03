Cuban National Soccer League Opens with Expectations





Santiago de Cuba, Feb 2 (ACN) As the Cuban National Soccer League approaches February 5, the Diablos Rojos (Red Devils) of Santiago de Cuba look forward to the opening day with optimism.



The local team, three times national champion, includes 35 players under coach Jorge Issac “Coqui” Querol, very popular among soccer fans in the eastern province.



Coqui said they will initially face their counterparts from the Holguin province and expect to classify to the finals following their training to recover the players’ shape after two years of zero competiton, zero high-performance training due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Many players kept active, but it’s never the same as before, not the same rigor, while several of them suffered lesions, but they are now ready for the championship.”



Team captain Erick Rizo said all soccer specialists are committed to play with discipline, ethical and moral values and offer a high-quality game to all their fans.



The league will count on 16 teams, split into two zones: Group A with Pinar del Rio, the Isle of Youth, Artemisa, Havana, Mayabeque, Matanzas, Cienfuegos and Villa Clara; and Group B with Sancti Spiritus, Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Guantanamo and Santiago de Cuba.