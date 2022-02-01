Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his club face today Gran Canaria at Eurocup basketball event





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his Spanish club Valencia Basket will face today another team of that nation, Gran Canaria, in the 12th round of the Eurocup basketball tournament, which in terms of quality is only behind the Euroleague in the Old Continent.



The Valencians, with a record of eight wins and three losses, will visit their opponents at the Gran Canaria Stadium, a duel between the occupants of the first two positions in Group B.



In the case of the hosts, with eight wins and two losses, are at the top of the group, only half a game ahead of the visitors, who will be looking to extend their streak of four successes in a row in this competition.



On January 25, in its previous presentation, Valencia Basket defeated Buducnost Voli Podgorica, from Montenegro, 103-76 at home, in a game where Rivero scored 15 points, three rebounds and two assists, after his return to the field after recovering from the COVID-19.



The Valencians, with four titles, have the most trophies at the Eurocup.