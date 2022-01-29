Uruguayan successful sports company to visit Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 28 (ACN) The successful Nuevo Futbol Uruguay Company is already prepared for its visit to Havana, where its officials will hold an interesting exchange with the directors of the Cuban Football Association (AFC), February 2 to 5.



In an exclusive interview with Cuban News Agency, Gaston Fernandez, in charge of press matters in the South American company, explained that the main objective of this visit is the exchange of ideas between the presidents of both institutions, since there are several topics to be discussed related to the collaboration agreement signed between them.



Besides, Nuevo Futbol Uruguay will have the mission of coordinating and supporting the presence of Cuba's U-20 team in the South American country for the first half of 2022, and the possibility of including the island's senior team is being studied.



This company will assist the specific training of youth talents selected in Cuba by specialists from Uruguay, both in technical-tactical and competitive aspects.



The highest directive of Cuban will decide, along with Nuevo Futbol Uruguayo, the sports project or projects to be carried out each year, their implementation and execution.