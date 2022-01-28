China Appreciates Cuban Support of Beijing Winter Olympics





Havana, Jan 27 (ACN) China’s ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui thanked the island’s Olympic Committee its firm stance in support of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympic Games, slated to take place February 4 to 20.



The Chinese diplomat visited the venue of the Cuban Olympic Committee on Thursday where he met with outstanding local sports stars Roberto Leon and Ruperto Herrera, current Committee executives.



Ma expressed his wish that both nations can strengthen bilateral relations in the sport field as they do in other areas of society and the economy.



The meeting also addressed the upcoming Olympic games in Beijing with the Cuban executives expressing their confidence in the success of the event.



During his tour of the place, the Chines diplomat admired pictures of many Cuban Olympic champs at the meeting room of the building.



The Olympic committees of Cuba and China do not share a bilateral accord, though recent government agreements have benefited the development of sports in the Caribbean island.