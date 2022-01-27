Cuba rules out holding of Handball World Cup qualifiers





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) Franklin Guevara, president of the Cuban Handball Federation (FCB), ruled out Cuba as the venue of the World Men’s Handball Championship qualifiers.



In statements to ACN, Guevara said that it will be impossible to host the event because our main handball facility at the Escuela Superior de Formación de Atletas de Alto Rendimiento (ESFAAR) in Havana is undergoing a general repair for the benefit of Cuban handball players.

The executive said that the date and place of the new venue for the said qualifiers are yet to be defined.



In reference to the contracts to play for foreign clubs, he said that Cuba expects their owners to notice more of our good athletes and take them to various European tournaments, as 17 of our handball players are already doing in Spain, France, Portugal, Sweden and Macedonia.

“Our reserve players are guaranteed, but we must keep working hard on the technical-tactical elements of the game that we need to be on a par with the best reams out there,” Guevara concluded.