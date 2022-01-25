Cuban top diver to train on scholarship at Kazan's international water sports center





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) The best Cuban diver in the last four years, Anisley Garcia, will improve her level with a one-year scholarship starting in early February at the International Center for Aquatic Sports in the Russian city of Kazan.



"She could develop her training plan in a more constant way and with first-class resources, in addition to competing more frequently," national commissioner Milagros Gonzalez told the institutional publication Jit.



Garcia, queen of the ornamental diving at the recent First Junior Pan American Games of Cali 2021 and champion aged only 16 in the platform of the Central American and Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018, will be the second Cuban diver invited to the Kazan center, as during 2021 Carlos Daniel Ramos prepared there, who took the opportunity to set up a program of greater difficulty.



The scholarship acquires more importance due to the fact that, once again, the international competitive season will be limited for Cuban divers, after the postponement of the Fukuoka world championship to 2023.