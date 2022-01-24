Algeria interested in expanding sports collaboration with Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) Fazil Abdelnour Ferhat, vice president of the Olympic Committee of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, at the end of a one-week working visit to Cuba, ratified his country's interest in continuing to expand sports cooperation between the two nations.

At the José Martí International Airport, the official was seen off by the head of the Cuban Olympic Committee, Roberto León Richards Aguiar and by the second head of the Algerian embassy on the island, Omar Rekia.



Abdelnour Ferhat, stressed that during his stay in Havana he felt like part of the family of the sports movement of the largest of the Antilles and highlighted the historic and excellent relations between the two governments and peoples.



"We are interested in the continuous training of coaches and in strengthening the collaboration between the national federations of the two nations and in counting on the participation of our athletes in championships to be held in Cuba and in training bases with a view to their participation in the XIX Mediterranean Games 2022, to be held in July in the Algerian city of Oran," he said.



For his part, Roberto Leon Richards, valued the visit of the African nation's executive as very positive and productive. Abdelnour Ferhat, expressed his satisfaction during his meetings with athletes, coaches and officials during his visits to sports, scientific and academic centers in the capital, among others.



"The aspects that we have taken into account from both sides transit from the agreement we signed at the beginning of 2020. They intend to continue and expand cooperation with the In boxing, judo, wrestling, athletics, rowing and canoeing in which they plan to incorporate their athletes with a view to the preparation of the Mediterranean Games, "he stressed.



