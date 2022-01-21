FIDE president to visit Cuba on February





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 21 (ACN) The Russian Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), will visit Cuba February 8-10.



This was announced by Carlos Rivero, head of the national federation, who said that the executive will be accompanied by part of his work team to know details of the scientific game in the country, especially issues related to the development of children.



The visitors will hold working meetings with authorities of the Cuban Chess Federation, and will be welcomed by directors of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation and the Cuban Olympic Committee.



This is Dvorkovich's first visit to Cuba and he will be officially invited to the 55th edition of the Capablanca in Memoriam, scheduled for April at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba, and will hold exchanges with the main Cuban players.



Dvorkovich is an economist by career, assumed the seat at the head of FIDE in October 2018, when he replaced Kalmykia Kirsan Iliumzhinov, and in 2022 will seek re-election during the body's Congress, which will be held as part of the World Olympiad in Moscow, next July.



FIDE has a development program for countries with fewer resources, and Cuba was among the most recent beneficiaries.