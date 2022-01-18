Cuban baseball players to have more 905 games than before, national commissioner says





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) The Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) is determined to develop and update as soon as possible the national sport, in need of an obvious renovation.



And undoubtedly, the issue should be focused from the base of this sport, so that children grow up with the best possible technical-tactical principles before reaching the senior category, joining the high-performance scale.



Our baseball revival project foresees that each player, from the time he starts in the children's categories, will play 905 more games than in previous projects, until he or she reaches the top level, explained Juan Reinaldo Perez Pardo, national baseball commissioner, in a press conference.



Perez Pardo added that there is an INDER-MINED (National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation-Ministry of Education) agreement which combines the work of baseball coaches for youngsters in grades 4 to 12, allowing them to attend special areas in the afternoons.



We also advocate for the national production of sports equipment, which will be useful for baseball at the grassroots level; the people's councils in each province will be involved in this, the executive said.



For the national commissioner, it is also strategic the issue of the rescue of sports facilities, and the idea is that each province has at least a small baseball field with all the conditions for the development of children.