WBSC President Says He is Optimistic after Visiting Cuba





Havana, Jan 17 (ACN) The President of the World Baseball and Softball Confederation Riccardo Fraccari said on Monday that he will return to Switzerland very optimistic about his visit to Cuba because he met his goal of opening doors and offering support for Cuban executives to launch their projects to develop Cuban baseball.



I’ve seen that Cuban Baseball authorities expect to implement a detailed plan to retake the competitive level this sports has always had here; the young talents here have undeniable potential, said Fraccari in a press conference at Havana’s Latinoamericano stadium.



The WBSC and the Cuban Baseball Federation considered issues like the hiring of Cuban baseball players by different foreign leagues; the development of academies, the participation in international events and at the Baseball 5.



The WBSC executive said that Cuba must develop a legal plan to allow its players, once the local season is over, to take part in foreign leagues to improve their level. The WBSC could act as a link for that objective he said and went on to note that Cuba has been included in the WBSC efforts to modernize and globalize baseball at club level.