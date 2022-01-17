Cuba marks 60th anniversary of the creation of its National Baseball Championship





MATANZAS, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) Six decades later, revolutionary baseball lives and keeps the legacy of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, said Osvaldo Vento Montiller, president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER by its Spanish acronym) during a working visit to Matanzas.



Today marks the 60th anniversary of the inauguration by the leader of the Revolution of the first National Baseball League (SNB by its Spanish acronym), which held its initial challenge on January 14, 1962 at the Latin American Stadium in Havana, an event that would mark the road of revolutionary baseball in Cuba.



Despite adversities related to the work of the enemies of the Revolution to undermine baseball on the island, our baseball players give prestige to the national pastime every day, by giving their all in the stadiums of the country and raising the name of their provinces, he said.



Vento Montiller explained that the recent recognition of baseball as Cultural Heritage of the Nation means a greater commitment to the people, for all that this sport means to Cubans, and especially the work of the national league a show.



According to the director, as part of the activities planned to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the first revolutionary baseball game, all Cuban provinces are immersed in a baseball environment that shows that the sport is still alive.