Havana’s team Leones will rely on speed to beef up offense, manager Carmona says





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Guillermo Carmona, local team Industriales’ seasoned manager for the upcoming 56th National Baseball Series, will use as his main weapon the speed of his players as a function of the offense.



“We lack power hitters capable of batting in many runs, so we have to resort to speed,” he told ACN. “(…) They also say that our weakness is in the pitching staff, but I assure all Cuban fans that it is not so,” he added.



Carmona, who will lead the Blue Team for the second consecutive season, wants to get out of the eight place of last year. He holds that this time the team is more leveled, since they have worked hard in the training sessions to strike a better balance between offense and defense. Moreover, this year Industriales has new figures who were in other provinces, such as infielders Yasiel Santoya and Sandy Menocal, former members of the province of Matanzas’ team Cocodrilos.



“Our goal is to qualify among the top eight to the second phase, and undoubtedly, the end game is to win the pennant to the delight of everyone in Havana who root for team Industriales and expect our team to succeed,” Carmona concluded.