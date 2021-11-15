Cuban Larduet with good results at the World Chess Championship for people with disabilities





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) The performance of Santiago de Cuba(eastern Cuba) chess player Carlos Larduet in the World Chess Championship for people with disabilities was positive because he finished undefeated, fulfilling the predictions of being among the top ten, said Rafael Fabre Roig, head of the program of attention to the people with disabilities of the Provincial Directorate of Sports.



Fabre Roig told the Cuban News Agency that Larduet, runner-up in 2006 among the blind and visually impaired, finished with 7.5 points in sixth place in the tournament, held online.



He also highlighted the participation of Raul Leonardo Lavigne, third best result of the Cuban delegation, with six points and in 48th place, as well as the work of Idalis Batista with 5.5 points (61st place) and Mario Pallerols with 58 (82nd place), who represented the province of Santiago de Cuba with dignity.



The 4th FIDE World Chess Championship for People with Disabilities was held online by Dresdner Schachfestival E.V. under the auspices of FIDE from November 4-14, 2021.