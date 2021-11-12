Cuba with the full handball teams for Junior Panam Games Cali 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 12 (ACN) Cuba's women's and men's handball national teams were announced today in Havana, with a view to their participation in the First Pan American Junior Games in Cali, Colombia, to be held Nov. 25 to Dec. 5.



Among the girls, the inclusion of only one goalkeeper is noteworthy, due to the absence of Danielys Herranz, who suffered an injury, which means a significant loss for the team coached by Jorge Coll, according to the sports publication JIT.



However, there are players such as Amanda Toledo, left back contracted in Spain with the Rocasa Gran Canaria club; Liliamnis Rosabal and winger Nahomis Rodriguez Celaya, who have international experience despite their youth.



In the men's team, Frank Cordies and Claudio Ramos, who play in Spain, are highlighted, as well as Hanser Rodriguez and Ronaldo Almeida, recently signed with Sporting Lisbon of the Portuguese league, and other talented players such as Claudio Molis, Edmanuel Diaz and Jorge Feliz Pren.



Franklin Guevara, president of the Cuban Handball Federation (FCB by its Spanish acronym), told Cuban News Agency that in the case of the women's team, it is placed in group B along with Brazil, Paraguay and the Dominican Republic.

Men's team, also in group B, will be rivals of Argentina, Colombia and the Dominicans.